Paris : Gérald Darmanin interdit un rassemblement d’hommage à sainte Geneviève 

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Laurent Coust/SOPA Images/Shutterstock (13659755d) Gerald Darmanin Minister of the Interior and Overseas Territories is seen during the meeting. Gerald Darmanin meets in Sollies-Pont (Var) the members of the association of the mayors of the Var and the local elected representatives to launch the great concertation relating to the creation of 200 brigades of National Gendarmerie on the whole of the national territory. Minister Gerald Darmanin in Sollies-Pont, France - 9 Dec 2022