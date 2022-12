Annie Ernaux étrille Houellebecq. C’est mesquin, ils ont pourtant des points communs !

Mandatory Credit: Photo by CATI CLADERA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10419136c) French writer Annie Ernaux poses for the photographer at Hotel Formentor garden, in Pollença, Majorca, Balearic Islands, Spain, 20 September 2019. Ernaux has been awarded the Formentor Literature Prize 2019 due to her "implacable prose" that she will receive during an event where editors, readers and authors are also invited. Annie Ernaux awarded with the Formentor Literature Prize 2019, Pollen? (Mallorca), Spain - 20 Sep 2019