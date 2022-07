« Nous sommes en guerre énergétique avec l’Allemagne ! »

A methane tanker unloads liquefied natural gas in the regasification terminal and combined cycle power generating facility "Bahías de Bizkaia", one of the most important energy projects in the history of the Basque Country, that today 26 February 2003 has been officially opened in the Spanish northern Basque village of Zierbena. "Bahía de Bizkaia" will regasify liquefied natural gas that will be destined for domestic, commercial and industrial consumption, as well as for electricity power generation at the combined cycle power generating facility which will have a power output of 800 MW. (Photo by RAFA RIVAS / AFP)