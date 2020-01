L’arrestation d’un moine orthodoxe rappelle les menaces qui pèsent sur les chrétiens turcs

A woman visits a church at Sumela monastery, a favorite tourists spot at the Black Sea coast, located 1,200 meters above the sea level and perched on the facade of a cliff in Altindere National Park near Macka, 46 south of Trabzon, northeast Turkey, 04 September 2004. The monastery was founded in the fourth century but the surviving remains belong to the 13th and 14th centuries. The large monastery has five floors and 72 rooms and the upper floor was used as a gallery and a lookout post. AFP PHOTO/Mustafa OZER (Photo by MUSTAFA OZER / AFP)