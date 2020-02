Affaire Griveaux : Et soudain, LREM se met à réclamer des reconduites à la frontière !

Russian artist Pyotr Pavlensky speaks during a press interview at his lawyer's office in Paris on February 14, 2020. - Emmanuel Macron's candidate for Paris mayor, Benjamin Griveaux, withdrew from the race over a leaked sex video on February 14, in a blow for the French president's party ahead of March local elections. Griveaux said he opted for retreat to protect his family after a website published video excerpts of a man masturbating, accompanied by screengrabs of racy text messages, which it said came from the former government spokesman. The Liberation newspaper reported on February 14 that Russian performance artist Pyotr Pavlensky claims to have put the video online in order to expose the ex-candidate's "hypocrisy". He said he got the video from a "source" who had a consensual relationship with Griveaux. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP)